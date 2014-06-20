We’ll help you navigate.
Awards
Maintain a view of the entire award process. Our all-in-one platform simplifies the process. Gather important data and useful stats to expand your award's brand.
Fellowships
Garner added prestige for your fellowship program. Streamline behind-the-scenes operations. Highlight talented fellows, past and present, to facilitate program expansion.
Grants
Manage applicants and applications with ease. Reduce repetitive administrative tasks. Gather data and promote the good your grants provide.
Applications
Make your next decision using our application and review software. OpenWater makes it easy to compare applicants accurately and fairly, and report results.
Call for Papers
Conferences are driven by passion; their Call for Papers management is driven by OpenWater. Accept submissions, promote papers, and build conference sessions. Save hours of time.
Scholarships
Promote your scholarship, simplify the evaluation process, and award deserving applicants using one easy-to-use tool: OpenWater.
OpenWater software powers the most rigorous Awards,
Fellowships, Grants, Conferences, and Scholarships in the world.
Programs Managed on OpenWater
3,563+
Total Applications Processed through OpenWater
3,331,551+
Before OpenWater, we struggled a bit managing our numerous awards programs. We had a combination of email based applications and home built web-based forms that lacked the simplicity and sophistication our staff and members deserved. That all has changed with OpenWater. We not only use it for our awards programs, but also for grants, fellowships and generally anything that requires an application or judging process. All of this in one central system that integrates nicely with our association management system.
Our members and reviewers love it!
Reggie Henry, CAE
Chief Information & Engagement Officer
ASAE
ASHA uses the OpenWater platform for awards programs, grant and scholarship applications, mentoring enrollment, course registration, volunteer applications and leadership programs. The flexibility of the OpenWater platform functionality is crucial to efficiently and successfully manage these various types of programs, each with unique requirements.
Jill Straniero
Digital Product Manager
American Speech-Language Hearing Association (ASHA)
OpenWater is a company that treats you with a personal touch and we find that of great value. We have enjoyed the relationship we have built with them and have come to rely on them for the support that we need to continue to grow our program.
Joanne Schecter
Executive Vice President, Club Services
American Advertising Federation