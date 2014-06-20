Before OpenWater, we struggled a bit managing our numerous awards programs. We had a combination of email based applications and home built web-based forms that lacked the simplicity and sophistication our staff and members deserved. That all has changed with OpenWater. We not only use it for our awards programs, but also for grants, fellowships and generally anything that requires an application or judging process. All of this in one central system that integrates nicely with our association management system.

Our members and reviewers love it!